Romania reports 422 drone alerts in 2026 in major escalation since start of Ukraine war, deputy PM says
He said that given its geographical position, Romania is in a vulnerable situation.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Interior minister and deputy prime minister Marian Neacșu said during an interview on Tuesday, November 17, that 422 of the 466 drone alerts that Romania has faced since the start of the Ukraine war took place this year.
The official argued that the escalation is a challenge for Romania’s capabilities.