Romania’s Social Democratic-led government unveils plans for territorial reform
One of the scenarios envisages merging all communes with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have unveiled in recent weeks two distinct scenarios for wide-reaching territorial reform, which would help curtail public spending as Romania struggles to remain under its targeted deficit of 6.2%.
Dragoș Benea, PSD vice-president and the party's coordinator for territorial reform, said on Monday, November 9, after a party meeting, that the PSD is working on several scenarios for merging small localities.