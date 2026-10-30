Retired brigadier general Iosif Rus, Romania’s oldest person, turned 111 on Wednesday, October 28, and was awarded the Honorary Emblem of the Romanian Army.

Rus is also the world’s second-oldest war veteran and was celebrated at the Gherla History Museum Center, where he was awarded the Honorary Emblem of the Romanian Army.

Iosif Rus experienced the hardships of World War II, fought on the Eastern Front, was wounded, and, after months of hospitalization, returned to the front. Then, for 43 years, he dedicated his life to education, contributing to the training of younger generations.

In 2025, at the venerable age of 110, he was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by presidential decree, in recognition of his merits and contributions.

“There are people whose stories become history. Retired Brigadier General Rus Iosif is one of them. Born on October 28, 1915, the war veteran turned the venerable age of 111 today, making him the oldest person in Romania and the world’s second-oldest war veteran,” the Romanian Land Forces officials said in a Facebook post, alongside photos from the celebration.