Romanian president condemns Russia’s “revisionist agenda” during UN address
Romanian president Nicușor Dan accused the Russian Federation of waging an “illegal” war against Ukraine and of having “a revisionist agenda” during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
He began his speech by drawing attention to the dangers of manipulation via social media, and noted that the democratic principle of “one person, one voice, one vote” is under attack by thousands of coordinated fake accounts.
Switching to Romanian, Dan reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter on human rights, the rule of law and democratic governance, and highlighted the country’s modernization since the fall of communism.