Romanian president Nicușor Dan called for nature protection to be permanently integrated into public policy and economic development in his opening message to the Climate Change Summit 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The message was delivered at the Palace of Parliament by state adviser Ștefania-Georgiana Simion.

President Dan said Romania needs secure and affordable energy, investment, and infrastructure adapted to climate change, while also protecting the forests, water, and habitats on which public health and well-being depend.

“Protecting natural heritage is part of the state’s responsibility toward its citizens, a priority that I support and want to see reflected in public decisions,” he said.

The president identified the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt project as an example of cooperation among citizens, specialists, and authorities.

“Protecting the forests around the capital and restoring connections between natural areas have a direct impact on residents’ quality of life,” he stated. “They must be included in the planning of a metropolitan area that needs cleaner air, recreational spaces, and better adaptation to high temperatures.”

Back in October 2023, while serving as Bucharest mayor, Nicușor Dan signed the Memorandum for Clean Air, Health and the Future, the founding document of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt and the wider national green belt initiative. This was promoted by the Centura Verde/Green Belt Foundation, an initiative of mountaineer and conservationist Alex Gǎvan.

In his message on Wednesday, president Dan also advocated a development model for Roșia Montană that protects the landscape and cultural heritage while creating opportunities for residents. He said the area demonstrated the importance of involving citizens in decisions that could irreversibly change their communities.

Moreover, the president called for stable support for centers that rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife and urged authorities to clarify how Lake Techirghiol’s protected status is being observed in land-use decisions and local activities.

“Protecting nature must be permanently integrated into any vision for development,” Nicușor Dan said. “That means predictable rules, rigorous assessments, and resources for conservation.”

The Green Belt is meant to be the largest green infrastructure project in Romania, Alex Gǎvan says.