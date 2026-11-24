Romanians meet US Embassy warning against 'birth tourism' with irony
The message sparked numerous reactions from Romanians.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The United States Embassy in Romania posted a warning on Tuesday, November 24, to Romanian citizens regarding the use of tourist visas to give birth on US territory for the purpose of obtaining US citizenship for newborns.
Representatives of the diplomatic mission warned that this practice constitutes an abuse of the visa system and may result in penalties for individuals attempting to circumvent consular rules.