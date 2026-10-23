Numerous Romanian state officials condemned the two recent attacks committed by students against classmates or teachers at school with bladed weapons earlier this week.

The first attack took place on Monday, October 19, when a 13-year-old student at the “Ștefan cel Mare” Secondary School in Bistrița attacked a teacher and a 12-year-old classmate with a knife. Another student who intervened during the incident was also injured. According to information from the investigation, the attack may have been premeditated, and prosecutors are also investigating a possible racial motive.

The second attack took place on Thursday, October 22, at the “Armand Călinescu” Technical College in Pitești, where a ninth-grade student entered the school carrying a machete and injured two classmates. According to initial information, the assault may have been motivated by the teenager's desire for revenge after episodes of bullying.

President points to warning signs

Romanian president Nicușor Dan reacted to the attacks on Thursday, October 22, stating that they were “warning signs that we can no longer afford to ignore.”

“In recent years, we have made progress in understanding and combating bullying. But rules and laws, which are necessary, are not enough if they are not enforced in everyday life. More attention must be paid to what happens between children; intervention is needed at the first signs, and there must be concern for the causes of violence, not just for the consequences, which can be devastating,” Nicușor Dan wrote in a Facebook post.

The head of state emphasized the importance of communication between students, teachers, and parents so that aggressive behaviour can be identified early and children can feel confident asking for help when facing violence or harassment.

Dan also drew attention to the risks present online, where children can be exposed to aggressive behaviour and harassment. The president said that protecting minors in the digital space must become a shared concern for authorities, specialists, teachers, and parents.

“We need safer schools, teachers who are supported and trained to intervene, genuine access to psychological counselling, as well as measures to protect minors when using the online space,” the president concluded.