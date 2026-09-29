The Romanian Naval Forces have brought their first nine AAV-7 amphibious assault vehicles into service, marking the initial delivery under a procurement programme launched with the United States in 2023. A ceremony was held on Monday, September 28, at the Babadag military garrison in Tulcea county.

Romania plans to acquire 65 AAV-7 vehicles for the 307th Marine Infantry Regiment “Heracleea.” The programme covers 21 vehicles in its first phase and another 44 in the second, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2031.