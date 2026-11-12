Romanian employees’ workplace happiness score of 64 out of 100 just above global average
Romanian employees are happier at work than their counterparts in countries such as Spain, Germany and Italy, and on a par with those in France and Sweden, according to a ranking by Edenred, a provider of employee benefits.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
India, Mexico and Peru occupied the top positions. The study also found a correlation between workplace happiness and the benefits provided by employers, such as Edenred vouchers.
Romania scored 64 out of 100 in the overall ranking, above the global average of 63.