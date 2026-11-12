Romanian police conducted 21 searches on Thursday, November 12, in the counties of Argeș, Dolj, Ilfov, Dâmbovița, Bihor, and Vaslui, targeting the offices of companies and the homes of individuals suspected of remotely accessing the online platform of the UK's tax authority without authorisation.

The searches aimed to identify and seize evidence needed to document the criminal activity, establish the involvement of the individuals under investigation, and identify assets for the recovery of the damage. At the same time, checks were being carried out to identify assets and property of value that could be subject to precautionary measures to recover the damage.