Romania will receive a C-130H Hercules aircraft from the United States government on Wednesday, October 14, the Defense Ministry (MApN) announced, as reported by News.ro. A handover ceremony will take place at the Romanian Air Force’s 90th Airlift Base in Otopeni.

Defense minister Radu Miruță and US ambassador to Romania Darryl Nirenberg are expected to attend the event.

The aircraft is being transferred free of charge through the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program, which allows eligible countries to receive surplus US military equipment, the ministry explained.

“Romania has benefited from the EDA program since 1996, when C-130B aircraft were integrated into the Romanian Air Force’s transport fleet. This is the eighth aircraft of this type to enter service with the Romanian Armed Forces through the EDA program,” reads the MApN statement.

The C-130H can conduct air transport, medical evacuation, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions.

The ministry said the transfer also highlights the defense cooperation developed during nearly three decades of strategic partnership between Romania and the United States.