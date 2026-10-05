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Report: Over 5 million Romanians live across Europe, largest communities in UK and Italy
The Romanian community is predominantly young and active in the labor market.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
Approximately 5.1 million Romanians live in European countries, mostly in the United Kingdom, followed by Spain and Italy, according to official data from the Ministry of Labor analyzed by G4media.ro.
The Romanian community is the largest among the communities of European citizens living in the United Kingdom.