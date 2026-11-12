Poll puts PNL-USR centre-right bloc just 3pp behind far-right AUR in Romania
The emerging alliance between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) has the support of 32% of voters who have a voting preference, just three percentage points below the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), whose rating has declined for the first time in 18 months, INSCOP director Remus Ștefureac said.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
In November, AUR fell to 34-35%, from 38-40% in previous polls, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.
Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) increased its support to 22-24% after returning to government, recovering from a historic low of around 18% in INSCOP's May 2026 measurements, following the collapse of the Ilie Bolojan government.