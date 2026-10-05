Romanian students won three gold and two silver medals at the 2026 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, the Education Ministry announced. The 19th edition of the competition took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 25 to October 5.

Alexandru-Ioan Jicu of the Gheorghe Vrănceanu National College in Bacău, Teodor Bichir of the International Computer High School of Bucharest, and Robert-Cristian Amariei of the Sfântu Nicolae Theoretical High School in Gheorgheni, Harghita county, won gold medals.

Meanwhile, Vlad Toncu of the Tudor Vianu National College of Computer Science in Bucharest and Vlad-Tudor Bolohan of the International Computer High School of Bucharest received silver medals.

The competition brought together 315 students from 64 countries, the ministry said.

Contestants completed five tests covering theory, telescope observations, planetarium work, data analysis, and teamwork.