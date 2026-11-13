Nicușor Dan says insulting language justified banning journalist from presidential press conferences
The Romanian president said he had the right to refuse dialogue with someone who did not respect him, while journalist Ovidiu Vanghele acknowledged that he had chosen his words “very, very poorly.”
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
President Nicușor Dan has defended his decision to ban investigative journalist Ovidiu Vanghele from press conferences at Cotroceni Palace. Speaking during a visit to Ireland on Thursday, November 12, the Romanian leader said the measure was prompted by an attack on both his personal dignity and that of his office.
“I am not a piece of garbage,” Dan said at a press conference. “As a person, I have the right not to engage in dialogue with someone who does not respect me.”