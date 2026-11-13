Bucharest plans restrictions on polluting cars in city center from 2027
The draft air-quality plan would initially restrict Non-Euro and Euro 1 vehicles in central Bucharest before progressively extending the rules to newer emission classes.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Bucharest City Hall announced that it placed two air-quality plans for 2026-2030 under public consultation, proposing restrictions on polluting vehicles and support for replacing wood- and coal-based heating systems. The measures would require approval from the General Council before taking effect.
“The pollution level in Bucharest is alarming: 4 times above the maximum values,” the City Hall said in a Facebook post. “We must act as quickly as possible, for our health.”