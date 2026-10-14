Hidro Salt B92 and two consortia, one led by Euras and comprising Dicon Company and Mădbeton, and the other led by Troia Premium Construct and including Proconstruct, have submitted bids for restoration works on several structures at Făgăraș Fortress that were excluded from the previous renovation project. These include the Castle, the North and South Guard Buildings, and the Entrance Gate Tower.

The works are financed through European funds and have been estimated at RON 26.3 million, excluding VAT, according to Profit.ro.

The list of works includes completing masonry, archaeological excavations, treatments to eliminate moisture, floor restoration, installation of wooden joinery, restoration of stone elements, reinforcement of the roof structure, and roof repairs. Fire safety works, modern installations, and interior finishes adapted to the historical character will also be carried out.

In addition, spaces for exhibitions and public interaction will be arranged, along with administrative areas required for the complex’s operation, such as offices, a meeting room, and an archive.

The first restoration phase of the Făgăraș Fortress was completed in 2023 following European funding of more than EUR 6.5 million. The project rehabilitated the defensive walls and several bastions, while the wooden bridges were rebuilt in accordance with their 17th-century appearance.

Făgăraș Fortress is located in the center of Făgăraș, Brașov County. Construction of the fortress began in 1310 on the site of an older earth-and-wood fortification dating from the 12th century.

In 2014, the Fortress was named the second-best castle in the world, according to a list made by Hopper and quoted by Huffington Post.