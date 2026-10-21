Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was questioned by DIICOT prosecutors on Wednesday, October 21, in a case in which he is suspected of having asked a man to scan his villa in Mogoșoaia, near Bucharest, to find out whether investigators had installed recording devices in the house.

The man who allegedly searched the villa for equipment installed by prosecutors is also being questioned by DIICOT.

“The criminal investigation revealed that on September 26, 2026, a 35-year-old suspect, at the request of another suspect, aged 64 (who is a defendant in another case handled by the DIICOT Central Office), proceeded to scan/check the latter’s property in the commune of Mogoșoaia, Ilfov County, intending to identify audio-video recording equipment used by judicial authorities, as well as altering computer data or disrupting the functioning of computer systems used to implement technical surveillance measures,” DIICOT announced in a press release.

Judicial sources told Agerpres that the 64-year-old man is Călin Georgescu.

According to DIICOT, the sweep took place after prosecutors carried out a home search at the property in question as part of a criminal case in which technical surveillance measures had also been implemented, circumstances known to the two suspects.

“The intended outcome, namely the alteration of computer data and the disruption or damage of the technical equipment used by judicial authorities, did not occur for reasons beyond the suspects’ control. The questioning is taking place at the DIICOT Central Office,” prosecutors announced.

On September 21, Călin Georgescu was stopped in traffic and taken home, where investigators searched his residence. After seven hours of searches, masked officers emerged from the villa carrying bags full of documents.

On the same day, investigators found a signal jammer in Călin Georgescu’s car, which allowed the former presidential candidate to avoid being recorded while having various conversations.

The Bucharest Tribunal approved on Tuesday, October 13, the request submitted by former presidential candidate Cǎlin Georgescu to replace pretrial detention with 30 days of house arrest. The ruling is not final and will take effect only if upheld following the appeal period.