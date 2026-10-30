The number of paid public parking spaces in Bucharest has doubled over the past two years, according to data presented on Thursday, October 29, by the Bucharest City Hall.

In June 2024, Bucharest had 23,312 paid public parking spaces, compared to 52,195 currently, representing an increase of approximately 108%. During the same period, the number of parking transactions increased from 589,007 in June 2024 to 1,031,639 in June 2026, by approximately 75%.

The increase is also visible compared to last year. In June 2025, 33,554 paid public parking spaces were available, and the number of recorded transactions stood at 746,796. One year later, the number of spaces had increased by more than 55%, while the number of transactions had risen by more than 38%.

The municipality currently manages 800 paid public parking facilities.

Parking in paid public spaces managed by the municipality is charged daily, between 08:00 and 20:00. The rate is RON 5 per hour, while a daily subscription costs RON 30 and a monthly one costs RON 500.

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For residents, subscriptions are available at reduced prices of RON 50 per month or RON 500 per year. These are valid only for parking spaces near their homes.

Drivers can pay for parking through several methods, such as the official Parking București app, an SMS to 7578, the partner apps AmParcat and Qport, which may charge commissions, or cash payments to parking meters, SelfPay stations, and the platforms abonamente.cmpb.ro and riverani.cmpb.ro.

The Bucharest City Hall said that the expansion of the paid public parking network had been accompanied by an increase in its use, reflected in the number of transactions recorded over the past two years.