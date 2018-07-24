Central Romania city wants to buy ecologic buses worth EUR 20 mln

The Sibiu City Hall plans to buy 40 ecologic buses worth some EUR 20 million. The municipality plans to get EU financing for this investment. The local authorities will also buy five electric microbuses for transport in the city’s historic center. The project is worth EUR 2 million.

The Sibiu City Hall has already submitted a project to the Regional Development Ministry for the acquisition of nine electric buses.

The public transport company in Sibiu also bought 55 Euro 6 buses with a loan from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

