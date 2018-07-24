26 °C
Bucharest
Jul 24, 12:30

Central Romania city wants to buy ecologic buses worth EUR 20 mln

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Sibiu City Hall plans to buy 40 ecologic buses worth some EUR 20 million. The municipality plans to get EU financing for this investment. The local authorities will also buy five electric microbuses for transport in the city’s historic center. The project is worth EUR 2 million.

The Sibiu City Hall has already submitted a project to the Regional Development Ministry for the acquisition of nine electric buses.

The public transport company in Sibiu also bought 55 Euro 6 buses with a loan from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Central Romania city launches rapid payment instrument for local taxes

Sibiu introduces online appointments for obtaining new ID cards

EBRD loans EUR 4.8 mln to Romania’s Sibiu for new bus depot

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now