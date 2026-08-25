“Seaside for Everyone” program aims to attract tourists to Romanian seaside in September

The 49th edition of “Seaside for Everyone,” a well-known program that aims to attract tourists to the Romanian seaside through massive price cuts in accommodation, was announced on Tuesday, August 25, by the Federation of Associations of Romanian Tourism Employers (FPTR).

Initiated and coordinated by FPTR and supported through the participation of economic operators on the seaside, “Seaside for Everyone” advances holidays on the seaside at reduced rates for tourists.

The program takes place from September 1-30, 2026.

To date, 67 accommodation units from 10 resorts and tourist areas are enrolled. According to FPTR, a novelty of this year’s edition is the change in the list of participants. 24 of the units currently enrolled did not participate in the spring edition. Among them are units entering the program for the first time, as well as returning operators.

Moreover, compared with the spring edition, when the lowest rate communicated was RON 42/person/night, the current edition starts at RON 39/person/night for accommodation without meals, in Eforie Nord.

The minimum rates communicated by other participating units are RON 39 (EUR 7.43) in Eforie Nord, RON 65 (EUR 12.38) in Eforie Sud, RON 60 (EUR 11.43) in Costinești, RON 58 (EUR 11.05) in Neptun-Olimp, RON 74 (EUR 14.10) in Jupiter, RON 77 (EUR 14.67) in Saturn, RON 108 (EUR 20.57) in Mangalia, RON 80 (EUR 15.24) in Vama Veche, RON 69 (EUR 13.14) in Mamaia, and RON 65 (EUR 12.38) in Mamaia Nord.

The rates, the included services, and participation periods are established by each accommodation unit. Some offers are for accommodation, while others include breakfast or All Inclusive services. The packages can also be paid for with holiday vouchers, under the conditions accepted by each accommodation unit or travel agency.

Although the official period of the program is September 1–30, 2026, some units have submitted offers that continue into October. As such, tourists have more holiday options in the off-season, while operators can maintain their activity for a longer period.

The list of participating units, rates, validity periods and contact details is published on the official website of the Federation of Associations of Romanian Tourism Employers. The list is updated as FPTR receives new registrations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FPTR on Facebook)