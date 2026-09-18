Cristian Mungiu’s film Fjord, which earned him the second Palme d’Or of his career and has been selected as Romania’s entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, will have its local premiere on January 15, 2027.

The release will be marked by a gala screening at Bucharest’s Sala Palatului, attended by the director, actors Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, as well as other members of the cast and crew.

Before its January premiere, Fjord will be shown in Romania as part of a nationwide special screening organized during the festival Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest on October 24. The film will be screened simultaneously at all participating cinemas in Bucharest and across the country.

Tickets for the special screening will go on sale on October 1. The screening will be followed by a conversation between director Cristian Mungiu and the public.

Fjord will premiere in the United States on October 9. Before the U.S. awards season begins, the movie will be released in theaters in more than 40 countries.

“I’m pleased that Fjord has got off to a good start in America and that several prestigious publications have included us on their lists of Oscar favorites in multiple categories. This is an opportunity that Romanian cinema has never had before, given the costs of running a promotional campaign in the United States. I’m receiving a great deal of encouragement from Romanians at home and abroad who want to see an Oscar for Romania. I assure them that the greatest support they can offer us is to go and see the film when it is released in cinemas in their countries,” Cristian Mungiu said, quoted by Agerpres.

To coincide with the film’s U.S. premiere in October, New York and Los Angeles will host a photography exhibition by director Cristian Mungiu, featuring images captured in Norway during the preparation and filming of Fjord. The exhibition can also currently be viewed in Bucharest at Art Safari.