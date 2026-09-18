The Triangle of Museums, a project gathering the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of Geology and the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, has been launched with the aim of establishing a new cultural district in the city.

The project, an initiative of the Bucharest City Hall and Bucharest’s Sector 1 City Hall, will hold its first program on the weekend of September 19 – September 20. This first edition, focused on the region of Dobrogea, will present “Romania’s identity from three perspectives: Earth, Nature and People” as seen in the collections and programs of the institutions located along Kiseleff Road.

Families and children will be able to take part in workshops organized by the three partner museums and associations, creative recycling activities, meet researchers and museum specialists, and enjoy concerts, a film screening and a treasure hunt.

“The Museum Triangle is an ambitious project that is not conceived merely as a one-off, two-day event. It is a pilot project designed as the foundation for a new cultural district in Bucharest, where heritage, education and public space come together to create a shared cultural experience,” architect Teodor Frolu, curator of the Triangle of Museums concept and co-founder of the Ivan Patzaichin–Mila 23 Association, explained.

At the launch of the Museum Triangle project, two major expansion and restoration projects were also announced, namely the expansion of the Antipa Museum and the restoration of Vila Samurcaș at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.