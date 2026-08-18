SAI Globinvest launches ETF replicating Bucharest Stock Exchange’s reference BET-XT index

Romanian investment management company SAI Globinvest listed its second ETF on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 18. The ETF, listed under the ticker symbol GIBXTETF, aims to fully replicate the structure of BVB's reference index (BET-XT).

Launched by BVB in 2008, BET-XT is a price index that tracks the performance of the 30 most traded Romanian companies on the BVB Regulated Market. Having a broader composition than the benchmark BET index, it offers a wider perspective on the evolution of the Romanian capital market.

The BET-XT index components include representative companies from key sectors of the Romanian economy, such as financial, energy, pharmaceutical, industrial, and utilities. The total market capitalization of all Romanian companies included in the BET-XT index stands at approximately RON 438 billion, representing 60% of the main segment's total market capitalization, which exceeded RON 724 billion at the end of the day on August 17.

In terms of yield, from its launch to date, BET-XT displays a 340% increase. At the same time, the first half of 2026 recorded the index's best H1 performance since its launch.

Also in 2026, the BET-XT index surpassed the 3,000-point threshold for the first time, reaching 3.078,66 points following the trading session on August 17. Since the beginning of the year, BET-XT has appreciated by 46%.

"With the launch of Globinvest's second ETF, we reach the milestone of 10 ETFs available for trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This is a confirmation of our market's maturity and the democratization of investing through ETFs," said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

SAI Globinvest is a Romanian investment management company with 30 years of experience, founded in Cluj-Napoca. Within 16 months, Globinvest has brought two ETF financial instruments to BVB, the first being Globinvest Energy & Financials ETF, launched in April 2025, which tracks the performance of the BET-EF sector index and offered investors a maximum return of over 125% since launch.

Net assets of the investment funds managed by SAI Globinvest total approximately RON 535 million. The initial assets of the GIBXTETF ETF amount to RON 4.1 million. The ETF benefits from liquidity provider (market maker) services provided by TradeVille, which also handled the admission of the ETF fund units under the ticker symbol GIBXTETF to the BVB Regulated Market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release BVB)