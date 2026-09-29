OMV Petrom, Romgaz confirm production at Neptun Deep offshore gas field in H1 next year
OMV Petrom (BVB: SNN) and Romgaz (BVB: SNG) in a joint press release confirmed that the works at the Neptun Deep offshore gas field continue in line with the plan and the first amounts of natural gas will be pumped into the national distribution system in H1 next year, with the 8 billion cubic meters per year plateau production rate to be reached in Q3.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Final Investment Decision for the project was taken in June 2023 to deliver the project for development costs of EUR 4 billion with first gas in 2027.
“Narrowing the first gas window marks a major milestone for Neptun Deep and brings us closer to production,” said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.