Ryanair adds more flights on Bucharest – Timisoara route

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair introduced 26 additional flights on the Bucharest – Timisoara – Bucharest route throughout the winter holidays. This means an additional 4,900 seats are available for purchase starting today, the company said.

At the same time, the airline launched a promotional campaign which includes seats on the Bucharest – Timisoara route at prices starting at EUR 4.99 for trips taken between November and March. The promotion is available until Friday, September 15. The trips can be booked through the airline’s own website.

Ryanair introduced the Bucharest – Timisoara route last year, against increasing demand for domestic flights. It is the company’s only domestic route in Romania, where many opt for air travel over car or train transport for local routes as an air trip can be both cheaper and faster.

Romanian low-cost operator Blue Air also operates flights from Timisoara International to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca.

