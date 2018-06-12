30 °C
Bucharest
Jun 12, 11:44

Russian ambassador has wallet stolen in Romanian city

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Russian ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin had his wallet stolen in downtown Sibiu last Saturday, June 9.

The ambassador and his wife were attending a theater performance in the city’s main square when the incident occurred, local Mediafax reported. The Russian official had money and a diplomatic card in the wallet. He filed a complaint with the Police, who are now trying to find the thief.

The Embassy has confirmed the incident involving the Russian ambassador, according to Sputnik Moldova-Romania.

Representatives of the Sibiu Police told Mediafax that five complaints were filed during the weekend on theft crimes, the thieves mainly targeting mobile phones and wallets.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now