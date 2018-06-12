Russian ambassador has wallet stolen in Romanian city

Russian ambassador to Bucharest Valery Kuzmin had his wallet stolen in downtown Sibiu last Saturday, June 9.

The ambassador and his wife were attending a theater performance in the city’s main square when the incident occurred, local Mediafax reported. The Russian official had money and a diplomatic card in the wallet. He filed a complaint with the Police, who are now trying to find the thief.

The Embassy has confirmed the incident involving the Russian ambassador, according to Sputnik Moldova-Romania.

Representatives of the Sibiu Police told Mediafax that five complaints were filed during the weekend on theft crimes, the thieves mainly targeting mobile phones and wallets.

Irina Marica, [email protected]