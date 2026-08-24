Rompetrol Rafinare to build solar power plant and energy storage system at Vega refinery in Romania

Rompetrol Rafinare plans to develop a 4.8 MW photovoltaic power plant and an energy storage system of approximately 9 MWh at its Vega refinery in Ploiești. The investment is valued at nearly RON 27 million and is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2028.

According to the announcement, around RON 7 million of the project’s cost will be financed through the Modernisation Fund, while Rompetrol Rafinare will contribute approximately RON 20 million.

The photovoltaic plant is expected to generate more than 6,200 MWh of renewable electricity annually, all of which will be used by the refinery. The estimated output is equivalent to around two-thirds of Vega’s annual electricity consumption, based on its budgeted 2025 level.

The planned storage system will allow the refinery to manage the electricity generated according to its consumption profile and operational needs.

“By implementing the project, Rompetrol Rafinare estimates an annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of over 3,800 tons of CO2, contributing to improving the energy and environmental performance of the industrial platform,” reads the company statement.

The company also reported a reduction in the refinery’s specific energy consumption, from 2.65 GJ per tonne in 2017 to 2.42 GJ per tonne in 2025, representing a decline of approximately 9%.

Vega stopped processing crude oil in 2004 and now focuses on specialized petroleum products. It is Romania’s only producer of bitumen and supplies approximately 20% of domestic demand, with its entire output sold on the Romanian market.

The refinery also produces polymer-modified bitumen, n-hexane, solvents, chemical gasolines, and heating fuels.

During the first half of 2026, Vega processed 163,550 tonnes of raw materials and produced more than 48,000 tonnes of bitumen, up by 40.5% from the same period last year.

Rompetrol Rafinare’s major shareholders are KMG International, with a direct and indirect stake of 54.63%, and the Romanian state, which owns 44.7% through the Energy Ministry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rompetrol Rafinare)