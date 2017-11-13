Romania’s Chamber of Commerce re-elects president

The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CCIR has re-elected Mihai Daraban, head of its Constanta sister organization, as president with a five-year mandate.

Daraban has been leading the CCIR since 2014, when the former president Mihail Vlasov was sent to court and later imprisoned for corruption.

The CCIR wants to support Romanian companies and mediate between them and authorities. It calls for Government decision-making predictability, simpler laws, less bureaucracy, stimulating investments and optimizing public spending, said the new president.

The CCIR is a non-governmental institution headed by a 27-member council.

[email protected]

(photo source: Ccir.ro)