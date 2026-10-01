Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) is prepared to discuss supporting a government centred on the Social Democratic Party (PSD), after Parliament rejected the cabinet proposed by prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan on September 30, Mediafax reported.

PNL president and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the party would assess the next prime minister nominated by president Nicușor Dan on October 5 and would hold discussions with the nominee before deciding its position.

“The announcement I am making tonight is that the PNL will treat the upcoming nomination seriously, will hold discussions with the designated prime minister, and we will make a decision that will certainly take into account Romania's interests and what we can do under the given conditions,” Bolojan told Digi24 on September 30.

Bolojan’s comments leave open the possibility that PNL could support a minority cabinet led by PSD, although he also reiterated that the Liberals could remain in opposition. “It’s much fairer to stay in opposition,” he said, adding that remaining outside the government could be preferable to participating in an administration without sufficient powers to implement its programme.

“Rather than being in a government where you can't do what's right and compromise, and simply compromise a political idea, it's much more correct to stay in opposition, if that's what you need to do,” Bolojan said.

He added that this would not prevent PNL from approving a government in certain circumstances or seeking a compromise solution.

The comments came after the Parliament rejected Mureșan’s proposed cabinet, which was backed by PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). The government received 182 votes in favour and 15 against, below the 233 votes required for investiture.

PSD had decided unanimously not to support Mureșan, with party leader Sorin Grindeanu arguing that the proposed cabinet would continue the economic policies associated with Bolojan’s government, in which PSD had participated until May 5.

President Dan has announced that he will consult parliamentary parties on October 5 before making the new nomination.

Sorin Grindeanu, the president of the Social Democratic party in Romania, announced at a press conference on September 30 after the Parliament rejected prime minister-designate Siegfried Muresan that his party was ready to form the government with a view of developing an alternative to the “austerity policies” conducted so far and "change the direction" the country heads towards.

Separately, the Liberals’ partners in the centre-right bloc, Save Romania Union (USR), opted for snap elections.

"The time has come to return to the people's vote. The political crisis created by the PSD and AUR affects prices, Romanian businesses and people's confidence in the future. Citizens no longer have to look helplessly at the chaos created by the PSD. USR calls for early elections," USR President Doinic Fritz said, cited by Biziday.