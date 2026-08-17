Romanians buy more state bonds, particularly denominated in euros, in July

The Ministry of Finance raised about RON 1.31 billion through the Fidelis bond issue carried out between August 7 and 14, double the RON 659 million raised in July, preliminary subscription data showed.

Some RON 423.5 million were subscribed for the lei tranches, compared to RON 202.6 million in July, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most sought-after was the two-year issue, with an interest rate of 6.30%, where Romanians placed RON 183.1 million. This was followed by the four-year titles, with 6.90% (RON 90.6 million), the ten-year ones, with 7.50% (RON 85.4 million), and the tranche dedicated to blood donors, with 7.30% (RON 64.4 million).

The difference from last month, however, came from the foreign currency side. Subscriptions in euros rose to EUR 168.1 million (RON 880 million), from EUR 87.6 million in July, and almost 70% of the amount - EUR 115.8 million - went to the ten-year issue, with an interest rate of 6.30% per annum.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)