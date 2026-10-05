Decebal joined Public Affairs Solutions in 2021 and has progressed from Junior Consultant to Senior Government Relations Associate, gradually taking on the coordination of complex accounts and projects in sectors such as healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry, defense, education, and FMCG. In his new role, his responsibilities will include coordinating projects and teams, developing client relationships, and contributing to the company's commercial and regional growth.

In recent years, a significant portion of his work has focused on public affairs projects in the healthcare sector. These include the "Democratization of Robotic Surgery" campaign, which aimed to expand access for patients in the public healthcare system to robot-assisted surgery and to develop a public funding mechanism, as well as projects to include new drugs on the list of reimbursed and free medications and to overcome funding bottlenecks that were delaying patients' access to treatments.

Decebal also coordinated the public affairs and stakeholder engagement component for the launch of a major industrial investment in drug manufacturing in Romania and was involved in education reform projects and initiatives regarding vaccination in pharmacies.

This promotion also reflects his contribution to the business growth of Public Affairs Solutions. In 2026, the projects and new clients brought in by Decebal generated, according to the company's internal data, revenue of over 100,000 euros. Previously, he initiated the development of the Political Outlook product, designed to analyze the impact of political developments on the business environment, which was developed in part through a series of events organized in partnership with chambers of commerce and business organizations.

At the same time, he contributed to the development of new services and the expansion of Public Affairs Solutions' international partnerships; through this network, the company is currently involved in projects covering more than 12 markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

"Decebal's promotion is a great reflection of the professional development model we are building at Public Affairs Solutions. In the more than five years he has spent with the company, he has evolved from a consultant at the start of his career into a professional who coordinates complex projects, builds client relationships, generates business, and helps his colleagues grow. His results over the past few years, from healthcare and education projects to his role in attracting new clients and expanding our regional operations, naturally justify this step. For me, one of the greatest satisfactions as a leader is feeling that I'm able to develop leaders who are better than I am, and Decebal's journey gives me that satisfaction. In his new role, Decebal will have a broader mandate in coordinating projects, developing services, and strengthening the team and the company's regional presence."