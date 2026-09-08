More than 290 designers from over 50 countries will bring to Bucharest their diverse creations, techniques, and perspectives on contemporary jewelry at the upcoming edition of Romanian Jewelry Week.

Over five days, the public can explore contemporary jewelry “as a form of art, design, and personal expression” through exhibitions, meetings with designers, events, and international projects.

An extensive selection of works and projects presented by designers and collectives from around the world, ranging from experimental and conceptual creations to traditional forms and techniques reinterpreted through a contemporary lens, will be presented in the international exhibitions sections.

At the Contemporary Jewelry Fair, set to take place on October 3 and October 4, the public can meet the designers in person and purchase unique jewelry pieces.

The event will also include a program of conferences, panels, and a summit featuring industry representatives and a new section, Growing Gems, dedicated to artists who transform stone cutting and gem shaping into a creative and conceptual practice in its own right.

Meanwhile, various exhibitions and projects will be presented in museums, galleries, and other venues in Bucharest.

The event takes place between September 30 and October 4.