Romanian unions ask for 15% hike in minimum statutory wage in January 2027

The representatives of the Romanian trade union federations, after meetings with interim labour minister Dragos Pislaru, demanded the unblocking of collective negotiations and a further increase in the minimum wage next January. The trade unions asked for a 15% hike of the minimum statutory gross wage to RON 5,000 after the 7.4% increase this July.

"The meeting lacked substance. Today we sent a very clear alarm signal that people can no longer remain without collective labour contracts and we want a standard of living in line with expectations, as a member country of the European Union," said Constantin Paraschiv, president of the Federation of Insurance and Banking Unions (FSAB), as reported by Economedia.ro.

Regarding the minimum wage, Paraschiv argued that it should reach approximately RON 5,000 (gross), a level he considers necessary in relation to the average wage. The average gross wage in the financial intermediation sector was RON 16,500 (over EUR 3,000) as of July 2026, up 3.4% y/y. For the entire economy, the average gross wage was RON 9,500 (under EUR 2,000) – also 3.4% up y/y.

"It must be at least half of the average salary, as the European directive on the adequate minimum wage says. Somewhere around 5,000 lei gross, that's what the law says," he said.

He also drew attention to the decline in the standard of living of employees.

"Until then, our colleagues are having a very hard time; their standard of living has dropped significantly, and they are in a rather delicate situation," said the union leader.

Regarding the minimum wage, the interim minister of labour would not have made any commitments.

"The answer was as elegant as possible. He assured us that there are no discussions in the government about the minimum wage in the economy. And that's about it. More than that, he didn't make any commitments," the union leader said.

iulian@romania-insider.com