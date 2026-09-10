Almost 150,000 jobs were posted on recruitment platform eJobs.ro between January and September 10, 2026, with 71,000 of them based in Bucharest. The capital therefore accounted for nearly half of all vacancies advertised nationwide.

The county of Brașov ranked second for the number of job openings, followed by Ilfov, Cluj, Iași, Constanța, and Timiș.

“Of all these, Brașov climbed the most in the ranking, from fifth place in 2025 to second this year,” said eJobs CEO Bogdan Badea. “Cluj and Iași fell slightly and were overtaken by Ilfov.”

Outside Bucharest, most vacancies came from retail, food production, services, tourism, banking and finance, and transport and logistics. The capital had a more diverse range of recruiting industries, according to eJobs.

Around 60% of all advertised positions targeted entry-level candidates. Professionals with two to five years of experience were the second-most sought-after group, followed by candidates without experience, senior specialists, and managers.

Sales, customer service and call centers, administration and logistics, production, and accounting were among the departments with the most vacancies. Bogdan Badea said many of these areas traditionally experience high staff turnover and consequently have a constant need to replace departing employees.

The average monthly net salaries in the counties with the most openings ranged from RON 5,000 to RON 6,500, according to eJobs’ Salario salary comparison tool.

Bucharest recorded the highest average, at RON 6,500, followed by Cluj with RON 5,800 and Timiș with RON 5,500. The average stood at RON 5,000 in Ilfov, Iași, Brașov, and Constanța, while entry-level positions paid an average of RON 4,000 net per month.

Harghita, Mehedinți, Caraș-Severin, and Covasna were at the bottom of the recruitment ranking, with between 4,500 and 5,000 vacancies posted in each county since the beginning of the year.

More than 17,000 jobs were available on eJobs.ro at the time of the announcement, alongside 9,200 on the company’s rapid-recruitment platform iajob.ro.