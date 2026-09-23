The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) senators, Petrișor Peiu, said that the party’s representatives are willing to meet Social Democrat leader Sorin Grindeanu if invited to discussions on forming a parliamentary majority, Agerpres reported on Tuesday, September 22.

Peiu said any potential parliamentary majorities should be negotiated before the formal consultations at Cotroceni Palace, based on an agreed governing programme and a proposal for prime minister.