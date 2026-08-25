Romania’s Patria Bank accelerates lending in Q2 2026, loan portfolio nears RON 3 billion

Patria Bank (BVB: PBK), a major Romanian bank listed on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first half of 2026 with a total performing loan portfolio of nearly RON 3 billion, up approximately 12% compared to June 30, 2025.

According to the bank, the evolution was supported by the acceleration of commercial activity in the second quarter across both the legal entities and retail segments.

As of June 30, 2026, the portfolio of performing loans granted to legal entities reached RON 2.40 billion, up 9% compared to the end of 2025 and 13% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The volume of new loans granted to corporate clients accelerated significantly in the second quarter, reaching RON 466 million, 44% above the level recorded in Q2 2025 and 67% higher than in the first quarter of 2026. For the first half of the year as a whole, the volume of new loans granted to corporate clients reached RON 746 million, up 2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Our ambition is to become an increasingly relevant bank for the clients we serve and to turn every financing granted into a long-term relationship that evolves alongside their needs,” stated Valentin Vancea, General Manager of Patria Bank.

The Agro segment recorded the fastest growth in the first half of the year, with the performing loan portfolio reaching RON 523 million, 29% above the level recorded as of December 31, 2025. New loan sales in this segment reached RON 224 million, up 35% compared to H1 2025, driven by farmers’ seasonal working capital needs and interest in projects supported by European funds. At the same time, the Bank continued its diversification towards the financing of the food industry, where financing for clients advanced 67% compared to the first half of 2025.

The Micro segment portfolio reached RON 434 million, up 3% compared to the end of 2025. New loan sales in the first half of the year reached RON 114 million, below the high base recorded in the same period of the previous year. The bank expects activity in this segment to record a positive evolution in the coming quarters, supported by adjustments to the analysis flow for financing requirements.

Across the SME and Corporate segments, the performing loan portfolio increased by 4% compared to the end of 2025, reaching RON 1.44 billion. This evolution was mainly driven by the Corporate component, which advanced by 14% in the first six months of the year. The two segments generated new financing of RON 408 million, with a strong recovery in the second quarter.

In the retail segment, the total balance of performing retail loans reached RON 584 million at the end of June, up 9% compared to the same period of the previous year. Unsecured loans remained the main growth driver of the retail portfolio, advancing by 16% to RON 275 million. This evolution was supported by sustained demand for consumer loans and credit cards, as well as by the increasing share of sales generated through digital channels, including the Patria de Oriunde platform. The balance of secured loans also returned to growth, reaching RON 309 million, 3% above the level recorded as of June 30, 2025.

New retail loan sales reached RON 138 million in the first half of the year, up 8.5% compared to H1 2025. Of this volume, RON 80 million was granted in the second quarter, 19% above the same period of the previous year. Sales of secured loans increased by 32% in the first half of the year, reaching RON 29 million, while unsecured loans accounted for approximately 79% of the total volume of new retail loans, with sales of RON 109 million.

In terms of commercial financing, corporate commercial financing increased by 17% compared to the end of 2025 and by 31% compared to June 30, 2025, reaching RON 2.20 billion. Commercial financing related to the retail segment reached RON 2.25 billion, 8% above the level recorded one year earlier. Term deposits reached RON 1.91 billion, while the balance of current accounts increased to RON 338 million.

As of the same date, SAI Patria Asset Management had assets under management of RON 1.53 billion, up 78% compared to December 31, 2025 and 177% compared to June 30, 2025. The financial performance of the two entities is not included in Patria Bank’s individual financial results. After the end of the reporting period, on August 5, 2026, Patria Bank completed the sale to BRD Asset Management SAI of its 99.9944% shareholding in SAI Patria Asset Management. As a result, SAI Patria Asset Management is no longer a subsidiary of Patria Bank.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)