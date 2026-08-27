Romania’s maize and sunflower crops forecast to rebound strongly in 2026/27

Romania’s maize production is forecast to rise by about 20% to 8.67 million tonnes in the 2026/27 season, while sunflower output could increase by approximately 64% to 3.06 million tonnes, according to an independent crop assessment by agribusiness data and market analysis provider AgriPortal, quoted by Economica.net.

The estimates follow a field assessment conducted from August 10 to 14 across Romania’s main agricultural regions, covering 2,390 km and directly evaluating the production potential of maize and sunflower crops.

Maize yields are forecast at 5.10 tonnes per hectare, 34% above the 2025/26 level. Sunflower yields are also expected to increase by 34%, reaching 2.47 tonnes per hectare.

The rebound in maize production is partly offset by a decline in the cultivated area. AgriPortal estimated that the maize area will be more than 10% below the 1.90 million hectares recorded in 2025/26, reflecting continued caution among farmers following several difficult seasons.

“Field results indicate a strong rebound in maize productivity after several difficult seasons. The reduction in cultivated areas shows that farmers remain cautious towards this crop, and better yields only partially compensate for this trend,” said Petar Dimitrov, General Manager of AgriPortal.

Sunflower cultivation is moving in the opposite direction, with the harvested area estimated at 1.24 million hectares, up 23% from 1.01 million hectares in 2025/26. Combined with higher yields, the larger area is expected to drive the strong increase in national production.

“The picture from the field is better than last season, even if regional differences remain important. Nationally, our measurements indicate a rich season for both crops,” said Kris Atanasov, an analyst at AgriPortal.

The forecasts are based on direct field measurements, regional assessments and satellite vegetation indicators available as of mid-August. AgriPortal said the estimates remain subject to revision depending on weather conditions and actual harvest results.

AgriPortal operates agribusiness information, market analysis and services platforms in Romania, Bulgaria and the wider Black Sea region, connecting farmers, traders, processors, logistics companies, investors and other agricultural market participants.

iulian@romania-insider.com