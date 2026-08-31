Romanian athletes make history at World Rowing Championships with three gold medals

Romanian rowers Simona Radiş and Adriana Adam won their third gold medal over the weekend, becoming the first athletes in the history of the World Rowing Championships to win three gold medals at the same edition of the competition.

On Sunday, August 30, Romania’s mixed 8+1 boat secured the third gold medal for Romania at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam. The team consisted of Cristina Drugă, Amalia Chelaru, Adriana Adam, Florin Lehaci, Cosmin Iulian Pleşescu, Ciprian Tudosă, Ştefan Berariu, Simona Radiş and Victoria Petreanu.

The time recorded by the Romanian crew was 05:35.75. The British rowing team came in second, and the one from the United States in third.

During the same competition, Simona Radiş and Adriana Adam also won gold in the double sculls, as well as in the women's 8+1, alongside Cristina Drugă, Geanina Juncanariu, Ancuţa Bodnar, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu, Amalia Chelaru and Victoria Petreanu.

Romania finished the Championships in fourth in the medals ranking, behind the Netherlands, Germany, and the US.

Interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Romanian athletes for their achievement.

"The girls in Romania's 8+1 crew became world champions at the World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam, setting a new record. Romania also won gold in the mixed 8+1 event, in the final race of the competition," the interim prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He pointed out that "behind these few extraordinary minutes are years of work, discipline, sacrifices and trust in one another, a true team, in which each one pulls for all the others."

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Canotaj)