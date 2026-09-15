Bucharest’s National Arena will host the 2028 UEFA Europa League final, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced on Tuesday, September 15. The venue was selected by UEFA’s Executive Committee following an assessment of bids submitted by the candidate federations.

The match will mark the second UEFA final held at the National Arena, 16 years after the stadium hosted the 2012 Europa League final.

“Hosting the Europa League final in Bucharest represents the strongest signal of confidence from the UEFA president and my colleagues on the UEFA Executive Committee in the development strategy we have proposed for professional club football in Romania,” FRF president Răzvan Burleanu said.

He further described the decision as “a unique window of opportunity” for Romanian professional football and said the event could generate sporting, business and social benefits while strengthening the country’s international image.

The National Arena has also hosted matches during UEFA Euro 2020, the 2023 European Under-21 Championship, and the 2025 European Under-19 Championship.

The bid was supported by the Romanian government and Bucharest City Hall.

The FRF said preparations would begin shortly in cooperation with UEFA specialists.