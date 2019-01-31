Romania, ready to accept 20,000 foreign workers in 2019

Romania’s Government has approved 20,000 working permits for non-EU residents for the current year, double the quota approved for 2018 and four times the quota approved in 2017.

According to data quoted by Profit.ro, during the first ten years as a member of the European Union, Romania imported mainly workers from Turkey and China, respectively between 400-600 workers annually, under the circumstances of an annual quotas in the range of 1,400-2,900 foreign workers.

The notable exceptions were 2008 and 2009. Romania issued 14,884 working permits in 2008 before the economic recession, out of which 4,832 for workers from Turkey, 4,683 for Chinese workers and 1,202 for workers in the Republic of Moldova. Almost 10,000 of these permits issued in 2008 were awarded to permanent workers. In 2009, the number of foreign recruited workers was 4,800, of which 1,405 from Turkey and 1,395 from China.

The number of foreign workers declined recently. Thus, in 2017, 4,923 working permits were issued and in 2018 the figure almost doubled to 9,442.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)