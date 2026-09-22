In front of 250 VIP guests at the French Embassy in Bucharest, trade marketing agency Mediascope was presented with the Brand Experience Award during French Tech Bucharest. The award recognises the outstanding results the agency has achieved over the past year in promoting innovation and new technologies in experiential marketing.

Specialising in New Tech, Data Collection & Data Analysis and automation, brand activations, integrated campaigns and creative solutions, Mediascope brings solid multi-industry experience to the local market, offering tailored services from strategy and creative work through to implementation and performance measurement. The award was collected by Ruxandra Stancu, the agency's Head of Client Service & Creative.

"We are honoured and grateful to the representatives of the French Embassy and La French Tech for granting this important distinction, which once again validates our efforts to bring new technologies and displays into the local advertising and marketing space, allowing greater consumer interaction with brands as well as far more versatility in the ways companies and the campaigns they promote can be presented. Mediascope is an agency that places a strong emphasis on innovation and lateral thinking, and that aims to open up new forms of expression in local trade marketing." said Dragos Bocai, Founder & CEO of Mediascope.

Mediascope works with well-known brands across a range of industries, including FMCG, spirits and alcoholic beverages, retail and commerce, fashion, events and festivals, with a focus on delivering campaigns that generate measurable impact, whether through increased sales or a stronger brand image.

The Mediascope team offers innovative solutions that remain anchored in clients' business realities and objectives, and is actively involved in the creation and implementation process, working closely with clients to ensure that every project is aligned with their requirements.

"French Tech, Romanian Touch" brought together the French and Romanian technology ecosystems at the French Embassy in Bucharest for an evening dedicated to innovation and business opportunities. The Bucharest edition focused on building valuable connections between founders, investors, corporate leaders, institutions and community champions shaping French-Romanian collaboration in technology.

French Tech Bucharest is part of the global La French Tech network, an initiative supported by the French state whose aim is to develop start-ups and encourage collaboration between the entrepreneurial ecosystems of France and the countries in which it operates.