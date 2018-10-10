About 1.5% of Romania’s active population works in outsourcing

About 125,000 employees, representing 1.5% of Romania’s active population, works in the outsourcing sector, which generates yearly revenues of EUR 4 billion, according to the annual report of the Romanian Business Service Leaders’ Association (ABSL).

Moreover, Romania is first among mature outsourcing markets, with over 265 companies, according to a Cushman & Wakefield study. The country has a motivated and well-trained workforce with good foreign language skills, competitive costs and shares European cultural values, local News.ro reported.

“These are arguments for reaching a potential of 300,000 employees in this industry,” according to ABSL.

In the next five years, the industry can reach over 220,000 employees, the report also shows.

In 2018, a third of the employees in this sector offer client management services, 25% provide IT services and 23% offer accounting and finance services, according to the same document. Most companies in this market are from France, Germany, Romania and U.S. and the most attractive cities for this industry are Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara.

