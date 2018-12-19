Regional hospitals to be built after 2020-2021, Romanian minister says

The three major regional hospitals the Romanian Government plans to build will be financed from the European Budget 2021-2027, when EU funds will cover 85% of the total costs, compared to 50% offered under the 2016-2020 EU budget, health minister Sorina Pintea said, quoted by Digi24.

It remains unclear whether the construction will start before 2021 but the “phasing” procedure mentioned by minister Pintea indicates such a possibility.

Romania estimated in 2014 the cost of the three hospitals at EUR 100 million each, because only the building was covered by the estimate, while the actual cost of a hospital now, including the equipment and all the related costs, are around EUR 400 million per hospital, she explained.

In September, the Government asked the EU more funds — but the request was refused, Pintea stated. And since with all the permits required and the design necessary, the construction will start in 2020-2021, the authorities have decided to “phase” the project (meaning finance it from two consecutive budgets of the European Union), Pintea stated. This was discussed with both the national government and European Commission, she explained.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Ministerul Sanatatii)