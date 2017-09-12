Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest names new German executive chef

Radisson Blu Hotel and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence recently appointed Nicolai Schleifer as their new executive chef.

Chef Schleifer was born in Germany and has 20 years of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries at various international locations such as Germany, Malta, Tanzania, Egypt or the United Arab Emirates.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management and a Master of Culinary Arts, specializing in hospitality/tourism in hotel and restaurant management, with an emphasis on culinary arts. Over the last 20 years, he has worked in hotels such as Danat Al Ain Resort/Al Ain, Kempinski Hotel Ajman – UAE; Kempinski San Lawrenz – Gozo Malta; Kilimanjaro Hotel Kempinski/Dar es Salaam – Tanzaniam and Kempinski Hotel Airport München – Germany.

Chef Nicolai Schleifer has also been active in the voluntary service, being a member of the examination board in the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) Munich and Oberbayern.

Radisson Blu Hotel is located in downtown Bucharest and offers 487 rooms, from standard or business rooms to 5-star apartments. According to the local media, Revetas Capital, an investment fund founded and managed by Eric Assimakopoulos, is close to acquiring the hotel in a EUR 177.5 million deal.

Irina Marica, [email protected]