Over 0.5 mln pupils and students left Romania in 10 years, study shows

The number of students, pupils and children in the 0-19 age group who emigrated from Romania between 2007 and 2017 is 484,753, according to a paper published in the Romanian Journal of Statistics, quoted by local Edupedu.ro.

The number goes up to over 500,000 if those aged 21-22 (student age) are also taken into consideration, the same report shows.

The authors of the paper noted that the high level of migration among young people would result in important labor market and pension system issues in the coming years. The demographic aging will also deepen in Romania due to the changes in the age structure of the population.

The report’s authors also looked at the correlation between salary increases and migration. Thus, although the nominal average monthly salary in Romania increased by 128% between 2007 and 2017, the Romanian employees still have the lowest wages in the European Union, the gap being significant. Moreover, the wage hikes don’t necessarily mean a better living standard for the population, as the high inflation and increased utility spending have reduced the purchasing power.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)