Energy

Premier Energy reports 27% y/y rise in normalised EBITDA in H1

01 September 2026

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The H1 financial data of utility group Premier Energy (BVB: PE), active in Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Serbia, showed a sharp 64% y/y decline in net profit, to EUR 22.3 million, but strong growth in normalised financial metrics, which the company says was driven by both organic and non-organic developments and underpinned by its vertically integrated and diversified operational model.

The Group achieved 10% revenue growth on a normalised basis, after adjusting for tariff deviations in Moldova, reaching EUR 877 million in 1H 2026. Excluding the normalisation, revenue growth was 4%, with the Group generating EUR 871 million in IFRS turnover in 1H 2026. The strong top-line performance reflects the continued growth of the Group, combined with the effectiveness of its diversified business approach.

The Group reported 27% growth in normalised EBITDA in 1H 2026, to EUR 79 million.

The increase was driven by higher renewable production volumes from newly acquired and developed production plants in Hungary, a more profitable supply division, higher distribution volumes and RAB values - although partly offset by the lower return on the Moldovan regulated asset base (RAB) - as well as continued improvements in cost control and efficiency.

The normalisation includes the value of tariff deviations in the Republic of Moldova. It should be noted that the tariff-deviation normalisation primarily affects the supply part of the electricity business in Moldova.

From January 2026, the Group has operated a renewable electricity company in Hungary. The assets acquired include 158 MW of operational wind capacity, comprising 79 wind turbines located at two sites in northwestern Hungary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Energy

Premier Energy reports 27% y/y rise in normalised EBITDA in H1

01 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The H1 financial data of utility group Premier Energy (BVB: PE), active in Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Serbia, showed a sharp 64% y/y decline in net profit, to EUR 22.3 million, but strong growth in normalised financial metrics, which the company says was driven by both organic and non-organic developments and underpinned by its vertically integrated and diversified operational model.

The Group achieved 10% revenue growth on a normalised basis, after adjusting for tariff deviations in Moldova, reaching EUR 877 million in 1H 2026. Excluding the normalisation, revenue growth was 4%, with the Group generating EUR 871 million in IFRS turnover in 1H 2026. The strong top-line performance reflects the continued growth of the Group, combined with the effectiveness of its diversified business approach.

The Group reported 27% growth in normalised EBITDA in 1H 2026, to EUR 79 million.

The increase was driven by higher renewable production volumes from newly acquired and developed production plants in Hungary, a more profitable supply division, higher distribution volumes and RAB values - although partly offset by the lower return on the Moldovan regulated asset base (RAB) - as well as continued improvements in cost control and efficiency.

The normalisation includes the value of tariff deviations in the Republic of Moldova. It should be noted that the tariff-deviation normalisation primarily affects the supply part of the electricity business in Moldova.

From January 2026, the Group has operated a renewable electricity company in Hungary. The assets acquired include 158 MW of operational wind capacity, comprising 79 wind turbines located at two sites in northwestern Hungary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

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