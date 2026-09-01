Premier Energy reports 27% y/y rise in normalised EBITDA in H1

The H1 financial data of utility group Premier Energy (BVB: PE), active in Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Serbia, showed a sharp 64% y/y decline in net profit, to EUR 22.3 million, but strong growth in normalised financial metrics, which the company says was driven by both organic and non-organic developments and underpinned by its vertically integrated and diversified operational model.

The Group achieved 10% revenue growth on a normalised basis, after adjusting for tariff deviations in Moldova, reaching EUR 877 million in 1H 2026. Excluding the normalisation, revenue growth was 4%, with the Group generating EUR 871 million in IFRS turnover in 1H 2026. The strong top-line performance reflects the continued growth of the Group, combined with the effectiveness of its diversified business approach.

The Group reported 27% growth in normalised EBITDA in 1H 2026, to EUR 79 million.

The increase was driven by higher renewable production volumes from newly acquired and developed production plants in Hungary, a more profitable supply division, higher distribution volumes and RAB values - although partly offset by the lower return on the Moldovan regulated asset base (RAB) - as well as continued improvements in cost control and efficiency.

The normalisation includes the value of tariff deviations in the Republic of Moldova. It should be noted that the tariff-deviation normalisation primarily affects the supply part of the electricity business in Moldova.

From January 2026, the Group has operated a renewable electricity company in Hungary. The assets acquired include 158 MW of operational wind capacity, comprising 79 wind turbines located at two sites in northwestern Hungary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)