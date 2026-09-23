A delegation from Risun Group of China visited the Liberty Galati steel plant (under bankruptcy) on Tuesday, September 22, and met with the local management, who presented in detail the plant's technical and commercial capabilities as well as the current situation, according to Liberty management, as cited by Viata Libera.

The arrival of the Chinese delegation in Galați follows visits by other potential investors on the Galați platform, including the Indians from Jindal, the Romanians from UMB Steel and the Ukrainians from Metinvest.

The visit took place one day before the Galați Court's expected decision to approve the new reorganization plan for the Liberty Galați plant, which envisages the sale of the Liberty and Liberty Tubular Products assets by direct negotiation.

To date, Liberty's bankruptcy administrators have organized two international auctions, both of which failed, with starting prices of EUR 709 million and EUR 463 million, respectively.

The third attempt, by direct negotiation, could start from the price of EUR 181 million, but three agreements must be obtained first. The price includes the assets of the Liberty plant and the Liberty Tubular Products rolling mill.

Risun Group is a Chinese manufacturer founded in 1995 and active in sectors such as coke production, chemistry, new materials, energy, mining (coal) and digitalization. The group has 12 production facilities in China and Mongolia, is currently expanding into Indonesia, and has representative offices in Asia and Australia.

In 2025, this group reported a turnover of over EUR 13 billion and has 14,600 employees.