Fast food chain Popeyes expands in Romania with first restaurant in Timisoara

US fast-food chain Popeyes announced the opening of its first restaurant in Timisoara, western Romania.

The chain, which launched in Romania four years ago, currently has 23 restaurants, of which 8 are in Bucharest, 2 in Iasi, 2 in Constanta, 2 in Cluj, and one in Pitești, Craiova, Buzău, Ploiești, Brașov, Sibiu, Oradea, Suceava and Târgu Mureș.

"The inauguration of the first Popeyes restaurant in Timisoara represents an essential step in our 2026 expansion plan in Romania.," said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Popeyes Marketing Director for Central and Eastern Europe.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes is one of the world's most famous fast-food brands. The brand owns 4,800 restaurants worldwide.

Polish company Rex Concepts, the exclusive master franchisee for Burger King and Popeyes in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange at a valuation of PLN 1.3 billion (approximately EUR 315.3 million), marking the sixth listing of a Polish company since the beginning of the year, according to Profit.ro.

The company said it would use the funds to expand the network to 850 restaurants in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic over the next 6 years. Last year, Rex Concepts opened 59 restaurants, 20 of which were in Romania, reaching a total of 159 directly operated locations at the end of December.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)