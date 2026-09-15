Brico Depot, one of the major DIY chains in Romania, active on the market since 2014, will be rebranded under the name BRICO, marking its integration into local group Altex, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The change of name and visual identity is part of a transformation process supported by an investment of EUR 50 million over the next three years.

The investment will include store modernisation, product and service development, and technology integration, including artificial intelligence. BRICO will also develop complete solutions for customer projects, from product selection to delivery and installation.

BRICO has been part of Altex Romania since May 2025, alongside electronics and IT retailers Altex and Media Galaxy.

The retailer has a national network of 28 stores, the online platform bricostore.ro and a mobile application, having been acquired by Altex Romania from British group Kingfisher.

Separately, French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin has earmarked a budget of EUR 24.5 million in 2026 to expand and consolidate its store network, develop its IT infrastructure and accelerate digitalisation.

In 2026, Leroy Merlin marked 15 years of activity on the Romanian market. During this period, the company has consolidated its store network, which currently comprises 25 stores in 16 cities, and plans to add two more stores by the end of 2026. At the same time, the omnichannel model has been continuously optimised, with customers able to buy and interact with the brand through integrated channels, from stores and phone orders to e-commerce.

The EUR 24.5 million investment announced for this year supports the DIY retailer’s medium- and long-term development plan and its continued expansion nationwide.